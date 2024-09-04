Justin Theroux has revealed Jennifer Aniston is "still very dear" to him.

Justin Theroux opens up on bond with ex wife Jennifer Aniston

The 'Leftovers' actor - who announced his engagement to Nicole Brydon Bloom last week - has opened up on the bond he still shares with the 'Friends' star almost seven years after their 2017 split following two years of marriage.

He reflected on her recently calling out Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance over negative comments he made about "childless cat ladies".

Justin told The Times newspaper: "She is still very dear to me so of course, yeah, I feel protective.

"But she batted back criticism, as well she should.”

The 53-year-old star also spoke about his excitement over his engagement to Nicole after over a year together, although he admitted he was "nervous" before popping the question.

He said: "Of course I was nervous proposing. It is a question after all, so the answer isn’t guaranteed. But it was wonderful.”

Back in 2021, Justin opened up about the way he and Jennifer have stayed close since their breakup thanks to not having "that dramatic split".

He told Esquire at the time: "I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship.

"We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship."

He revealed his ex-wife - who he officially divorced from in 2018 - makes him laugh "very, very hard".

He added: "It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."

The same year, Jennifer - who was previously married to Brad Pritt for five years until 2005 - insisted there were positives to her and Justin deciding to go their separate ways, after she's spent so long in relationships.

She explained to SiriusXM's 'Lunch with Bruce' podcast: "I loved really being my own woman. Without being a part of a couple.

"I've been a part of a couple since I was 20, so there was something really nice about taking the time."