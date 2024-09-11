Justin Timberlake has agreed a plea deal in his driving while intoxicated (DWI) case.

The 43-year-old pop star was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, in June for allegedly driving while under the influence but his lawyer and prosecutors have reportedly reached an agreement that will see the initial charge dropped and the 'Mirrors' hitmaker accepting punishment for Driving While Ability Impaired instead.

Sources told TMZ Justin will be required to pay a $300 to $500 fine for the offence - which is not classed as drunk driving - and the exact amount will be set by a judge during a hearing on Friday (13.09.24), when the plea deal is officially before the court.

However, the 'Social Network' actor will still have his driver's license suspended in New York, a standard year-long punishment after he refused to submit to a Breathalyzer test when he was pulled over by police.

During a previous hearing, Justin's attorney, Edward Burke Jr, denied the allegation and asked for the case to be dismissed outright, alleging that errors were made by the arresting officer.

Before his arrest, the singer enjoyed a a meal with friends in The Hamptons.

A source previously told DailyMail.com: "Justin was out to dinner with friends and there were cop cars stationed outside the restaurant, like there are most nights.

"They look for people who are leaving after midnight who might have been drinking.

"Justin left at 12:30am and was pulled over as soon as he left. Nobody was hurt and there was no drama at the scene."

The 'SexyBack' star had claimed he had "one martini" after being arrested for driving while intoxicated.

According to documents seen by PEOPLE, Timberlake told the authorities: "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

However, in the police report, it was claimed that the pop star drove through a stop sign, and that he failed to "keep on the right side of the roadway".