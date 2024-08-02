Justin Timberlake has had his driving licence suspended after a hearing in New York.

The 43-year-old pop star was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, in June for driving while intoxicated, and Timberlake has now had his licence suspended, after he attended the latest hearing via a video link from Antwerp, Belgium.

Timberlake - who is currently on tour in Europe - pleaded not guilty to a revised misdemeanour charge of driving drunk, according to PEOPLE.

Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace also sent a warning to Edward Burke Jr, Timberlake's lawyer, accusing him of making "irresponsible" comments about the case.

The judge explained that the comments "come off as an attempt to poison the case before it even begins".

The judge actually threatened to issue a gag order against Burke Jr if he continued to make similar remarks.

During a previous hearing, Timberlake's attorney denied the allegation and asked for the case to be dismissed outright, alleging that errors were made by the arresting officer.

Before his arrest, Timberlake enjoyed a a meal with friends in The Hamptons.

A source previously told DailyMail.com: "Justin was out to dinner with friends and there were cop cars stationed outside the restaurant, like there are most nights.

"They look for people who are leaving after midnight who might have been drinking.

"Justin left at 12:30am and was pulled over as soon as he left. Nobody was hurt and there was no drama at the scene."

Timberlake claimed he had "one martini" after being arrested for driving while intoxicated.

According to documents seen by PEOPLE, Timberlake told the authorities: "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

However, in the police report, it was claimed that the pop star drove through a stop sign, and that he failed to "keep on the right side of the roadway".