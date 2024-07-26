Justin Timberlake was "not intoxicated" when he was arrested in June, according to his lawyer.

Justin Timberlake was arrested in June

The 43-year-old pop star was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, last month for driving while intoxicated - but Edward Burke Jr, Timberlake's attorney, denied the allegation during a hearing on Friday (26.07.24).

What's more, the attorney asked for the case to be dismissed outright, alleging that errors were made by the arresting officer, PEOPLE reports.

Although Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace agreed to review the motion, it's been confirmed that Timberlake will be re-arraigned on the misdemeanour again on August 2.

Timberlake is currently on tour in Europe, meaning he wasn't able to attend the hearing in person.

However, the pop singer will appear virtually for the next hearing in August.

Timberlake enjoyed a a meal with friends in The Hamptons before he was a arrested.

A source previously told DailyMail.com: "Justin was out to dinner with friends and there were cop cars stationed outside the restaurant, like there are most nights.

"They look for people who are leaving after midnight who might have been drinking.

"Justin left at 12:30am and was pulled over as soon as he left. Nobody was hurt and there was no drama at the scene."

Timberlake claimed he had "one martini" after being arrested for driving while intoxicated.

According to documents seen by PEOPLE, Timberlake told the authorities: "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

In the police report, it's claimed that the pop star drove through a stop sign, and that he failed to "keep on the right side of the roadway".

The arresting officer observed that Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy, a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests".