Justin Timberlake claimed he had "one martini" after being arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Justin Timberlake has been given a court date

The 43-year-old pop star told his arresting officer that he'd only had one drink, after he was pulled over by the police in Sag Harbor, New York in the early hours of Tuesday (18.06.24).

According to documents seen by PEOPLE, Timberlake told the authorities: "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

In the report, it's claimed that the pop star drove through a stop sign, and that he failed to "keep on the right side of the roadway".

The arresting officer observed that Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy, a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests".

After being taken to a police station, the report was read aloud to Timberlake.

He responded: "No, I’m not doing a chemical test."

After being read the report two more times, he replied: "I refuse [to take a chemical test]."

The pop star has been charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. He's also received two citations - one for running a stop sign and another for failure to keep in lane.

Timberlake has now been released, after he was held overnight for arraignment. The award-winning star is due back in court on July 26.

Timberlake enjoyed a a meal with friends in The Hamptons before he was a arrested.

A source told DailyMail.com: "Justin was out to dinner with friends and there were cop cars stationed outside the restaurant, like there are most nights.

"They look for people who are leaving after midnight who might have been drinking.

"Justin left at 12:30am and was pulled over as soon as he left. Nobody was hurt and there was no drama at the scene."