Justin Timberlake’s fans make his life “so special”.

Justin Timberlake’s fans make his life ‘so special’

The ‘Cry Me a River’ singer, 43, opened up about he loves their support at a concert almost five days after his arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence in the Hamptons, New York.

He said during his latest show in his ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ on Saturday (22.06.24) at Chicago’s United Center: “This (tour) is just something that keeps watching over me, more so on this tour than any other.

“And that’s that mostly all of us here in this room tonight, in this arena tonight, have grown up together.

“So many of you come up to me and say, ‘I grew up with you, man.’

“I want each and every one of you to know I’ve grown up with you.

“You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life and sometimes I can’t find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me.”

Justin added whether his fans had got into his music in his days with *NSYNC or when he launched his solo career they were still “here right now”.

He said: “I just wanna say you guys keep loving me and coming back and spending and sharing this experience with me.

“And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that until I’m somewhere off this earth, I will never forget each and every one of you.

“You made my life so special. And tonight in Chicago, you have made us feel loved.”

Justin’s concert took place after he was told fans during his show at the same Chicago arena on 21 June – which marked his first since his DWI arrest – he had been through a “tough week”.

He added: “I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”

The Sag Harbor Police Department said in a statement on 18 June Justin had been “observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel” in the early hours of the same day.

He was determined to be “operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition” and arrested, processed and held overnight for morning arraignment.

Justin was charged with two citations for running a stop sign and failure to keep in lane and with one count of DWI told the arresting officer: “I had one martini and I followed my friends home.”

The singer’s attorney Edward Burke Jr said in a statement: “Mr Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations.

“He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”