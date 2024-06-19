Justin Timberlake will "have a lot to say" about his arrest when he is able to.

Justin Timberlake was arrested earlier this week

The 43-year-old pop star's car was pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York in the early hours of Tuesday (18.06.24) and he was detained on charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI) after taking a field sobriety test and allegedly refusing a breathalyser - and his legal team have vowed to "vigorously defend" him in court.

Justin's lawyer, Edward Burke Jr. told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column in a statement: “[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. We will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

According to the paperwork, the arresting officer observed Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy, a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests".

After being taken to a police station, the report was read aloud to the former NSYNC singer. He responded: "No, I’m not doing a chemical test."

After being read the report two more times, he replied: "I refuse [to take a chemical test]."

The 'Cry Me a River' hitmaker has been charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. He's also received two citations - one for running a stop sign and another for failure to keep in lane.

Justin was held overnight for arraignment and later released on his own recognisance while his driving license will be suspended in the state of New York.

The 'SexyBack' singer is due back in court on July 26.