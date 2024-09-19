Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest police bodycam footage will reportedly never be released to the public.

Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest police bodycam footage will reportedly never be released to the public

The ‘Cry Me a River’ singer, 43, pleaded guilty to a traffic violation and driving while ability impaired on Friday (13.09.24), three months after he was arrested for allegedly running a stop sign and swerving between lanes in Sag Harbor, New York.

A source has now told TMZ Justin came to a mutual agreement with the Office of the Suffolk County District Attorney not to release police tape of his arrest, with the outlet saying “the parties agreed to seal it”.

It means no one will be allowed to access the footage outside of Timberlake’s legal team, police and prosecutors.

After Justin’s sentencing, he warned the world not to drink and drive.

He urged everyone to take a taxi home “even if you’ve had one drink”, adding after his case was wrapped up in a statement to reporters outside a Long Island courthouse: “There are so many alternatives. You can call a friend (or) take an Uber.

“This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have.”

Father-of-two Justin, who has kids Silas, nine, and Phineas, four, with his wife Jessica Biel, 42, was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, in the early hours of 18 June after he failed to stop at a stop sign and could not stay in his lane.

He accepted a reduced level of a traffic offense and pleaded guilty to a charge of impaired driving.

Police officers escorted him as he left his lawyer’s office and crossed a street to the courthouse as a crowd surrounded the star.

Justin stayed standing throughout the proceedings and gave a statement in which he expressed remorse for his actions.

He said: “I did not live up to the standards that I try to hold for myself.”

Justin was also ordered to pay a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge, and serve 25 hours of community service at a non-profit of his choosing.