Kaitlin Olson has voiced her support for Blake Lively following her sexual harassment complaint against Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively recently launched a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

The 37-year-old actress recently launched a lawsuit against her 'It Ends With Us' director and co-star, accusing him of harassing her while making the romantic drama film - and Kaitlin has now thrown her support behind Blake.

The 49-year-old actress - whose husband, Rob McElhenney, is a friend and business partner of Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds - wrote on her Instagram Stories: "@blakelively is a kind, lovely, honest and generous person (and an incredible mom.) FYI (sic)"

Rob, 47, and Ryan, 48, are the co-owners of Wrexham AFC, a Welsh soccer team. However, Kaitlin previously acknowledged that she hasn't actually spent a lot of time with Blake because they "live on a different coast" in the US.

The actress told Us Weekly: "I would love to hang out with them both more often."

Blake recently accused her former director of causing her "severe emotional distress".

The actress - who played Justin's on-screen love interest in 'It Ends with Us' - subsequently told the New York Times newspaper: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

Justin, 40, has denied the allegations, with his lawyer describing the claims as "categorically false".

Bryan Freedman, who is acting as a lawyer for the actor and his Wayfarer Studios production company, told Variety: "These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."