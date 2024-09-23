Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey "may" have baby number two before getting married.

The 38-year-old actress only announced her engagement to the 42-year-old actor last month, and admits they are in no rush to walk down the aisle and might even give their 17-month-old daughter Matilda a sibling before tying the knot.

She told PEOPLE: “We're gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan.

“I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom — it’s a lot."

The 'Big Bang Theory' alum insists she wants to enjoy being a fiancée for a while before planning their nuptials.

She said: “The minute I had my baby, they're like, ‘When's your second one?’ I'm like, ‘Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?’"

Kaley also gave an update on their little girl and revealed she is very active and is a daddy's girl.

She shared: “She is running around. She is screaming. She eats everything. She loves being outside. She loves her dad.

“She's kind of like a boy. She loves airplanes and monster trucks, helicopters. Anything in the sky she thinks is the most amazing thing.

“And she loves horses, so that's great."

Kaley announced she was engaged to Tom in a series of Instagram posts – one of which showed her stroking her partner’s face while showing off her new bling.

Hours later, the actress posted a video of her engagement ring, giving fans a close-up look at the sparkler.

She said in a caption it was a “once-in-a-lifetime slice of perfection” – adding: “My heart can’t take it!”

Kaley added: “What a wild, beautiful journey life can be. Grateful for every road that led me straight to you.”

Tom popped the question with a gold band boasting a main oval diamond flanked by smaller stones.

Kaley also revealed he collaborated on the design of her ring with jeweller Shahla Karimi, whose designs have been worn by Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift.

The actress was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and Karl Cook from 2018 to 2022.