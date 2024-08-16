Kaley Cuoco is "super happy" with Tom Pelphrey.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey recently announced their engagement

The 38-year-old actress - who has Matilda, 16 months, with the actor - is loving life with Tom and she can't wait to tie the knot.

A source told PEOPLE: "She's super happy with Tom. Her daughter is such a light. Kaley loves being a mom."

Kaley has prioritised her TV and film career for many years. But the Hollywood star - who is best known for playing Penny on the CBS sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory' - is now focused on her family life, after recently getting engaged.

The insider explained: "For years, her main focus was work. To now focus on her family instead, makes her thrive.

"Getting married hasn't been a priority until now."

What's more, Kaley is looking forward to her daughter being part of her wedding day.

The source said: "Kaley's thrilled to be engaged. You know she'll plan the most gorgeous wedding. And it will be even more special now when her daughter can be part of it."

Kaley announced the birth of her daughter via a social media post in 2023.

The actress wrote on Instagram at the time: "The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.

"@tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did. (sic)"

Tom, 42, also took to social media to celebrate the occasion.

The actor wrote: "My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible. (sic)"