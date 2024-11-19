Kaley Cuoco wants everyone to "stop" shaming mothers trying their best.

Kaley Cuoco has hit out at people shaming her parenting

The former 'Big Bang Theory' actress - who has 18-month-old daughter Matilda with her fiance Tom Pelphrey - has hit out at critics of her parenting style and insisted she felt under the microscope even before she gave birth.

She told E! News: "Every mom I can guarantee is doing the best they can.

"Look, everyone's got something to say about everything. There's no change before I had kids, to having kids, to where I am in my life...

"It's just this business, it's this life. It is what it is. But yeah, we got to stop at the shaming."

The 38-year-old actress insisted her daughter is "the happiest kid in the world" and surrounded by "love".

And she explained that every child in the world is "so different", which means parenting isn't a "one size fits all" approach.

She added: "I just feel like every kid is so different. What's good for your kid might not be good for mine."

For Kaley, she doesn't shy away from letting her daughter have screen time, joking Matilda is a big film fan.

And given her own career and that of her sister Bianca Cuoco, she quipped: "I don't know how this child will not be an actress. I mean, it's an acting family."

While some celebrities are nervous about their own child stepping into the world of Hollywood, she and Tom have seen the positives of a career in acting.

She said: "We've been through all the ups and downs, and that girl is a performer. There's no way she's not going to perform."

Kaley announced the birth of her daughter via a social media post in 2023.

The actress wrote on Instagram at the time: "The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.

"@tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did. (sic)"

Tom, 42, also took to social media to celebrate the occasion.

The actor wrote: "My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible. (sic)"