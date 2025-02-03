Kanye West left the Grammy Awards just minutes after walking the red carpet with his partner Bianca Censori who bared all in a see-through dress.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the 67th Grammy Awards

The 47-year-old rapper made an appearance at the glitzy event in Los Angeles on Sunday night (02.02.25) to pose for pictures alongside Bianca who ensured all eyes were on her when she dropped her coat to reveal the see-through dress.

Some reports suggested the pair had been removed from the ceremony by security guards, however, TMZ.com claims Kanye chose to leave the Crypto.com Arena venue after walking the red carpet.

The website stated: "He walked the red carpet, got in his car of his own volition and then left ... police and Grammys security never got involved."

The report added there were no complaints about Bianca's revealing outfit.

Kanye was nominated in the Best Rap Song category for his track 'Carnival' with Ty Dolla $Ign but he didn't stick around to find out if he won the prize.

The award went to Kendrick Lamar for 'Not Like Us'.

After the event, Kanye took to Instagram to praise Bianca over her sensational red carpet look.

He shared pictures of her see-through gown and wrote: "Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever My love my best friend My wife."

He also shared a snap of Kendrick, who was the night's biggest winner as he took home five trophies. Kanye captioned the snap: "Gemini season" and added an emoji of a goat - seemingly as a nod to the acronym for "greatest of all time".

Kanye's brief appearance at the Grammys came 10 years after the hip-hop star last attended the music industry's biggest night.

He previously expressed his disillusionment with the prizegiving in a social media meltdown back in 2020 when he posted a video showing one of his Grammy awards in a toilet bowl alongside the words: "All musicians will be free".