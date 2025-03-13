Kanye West could make children as young as five shave their heads for his Sunday Service choir.

Kanye West is relaunching his Sunday Service choir

The 47-year-old rapper is opening auditions for the return of his gospel choir - which he first launched in 2019 - and he's looking for male singers ages five and up, but there's a catch.

He wrote on Instagram this week: "Sunday service the next frontier is recruiting male choir members.

"Those selected are required to shave their heads. Shaved heads are not required to audition.

"The audition location is in Los Angeles and will be given upon RSVP.

"Open auditions will be held on Thursday, March 13, at 4 PM. Auditions are open to ages five and up."

The gospel choir was originally known as a 501(c)(3) organisation, which is classified as "religious, educational, charitable, scientific, literary, testing for public safety, fostering national or international amateur sports competition, or prevention of cruelty to children or animals organisations".

However, the IRS website notes that the group was stripped of its tax exemption status in May last year "for not filing a Form 990-series return or notice for three consecutive years".

When Kanye - who has come under heavy criticism this year for his misogynistic and antisemitic rants on social media - first kicked off the Sunday Service, the gospel choir performed with the Grammy winner every weekend.

Their first public performance came at the Coachella festival in 2019, and they have collaborated with Pastor Joel Osteen who hosted Kanye at the Lakewood Church, Houston, in November that year.

has faced legal issues with some of his Sunday Service members and staff – who filed class action lawsuits against the rapper in 2020 for alleged mistreatment.

At the time, more than 500 performers and around 300 crew members claimed the performer-turned fashion designer had violated California work laws by underpaying them and denying them food and restroom breaks.

Among them was Sunday Service performer Michael Pearson who alleged he was paid a flat day rate of $250 and was not permitted breaks.

He also claimed performers stood all day or sat on the floor and walked home when transport was not provided.

It was reported in June Kanye settled with the hundreds of Sunday Service performers and staff for $1.35 million, but they were seeking more than $10.5 million in damages.