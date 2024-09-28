Kanye West's alterations to his former Malibu mansion have been slammed as "dumb" by its new owner.

Kanye West's alterations to Malibu mansion labelled 'dumb'

After buying the Tadao Ando-designed property for $57.3 million three years ago, Kanye completed gutted it in anticipation of extensive renovations but was recently forced to sell it at a $36 million loss.

It was snapped up by California-based real estate crowdfunding firm, Belwood Investments and CEO Bo Belmont told the Los Angeles Times: "That was a really dumb move. Really no purpose.

"He single-handedly destroyed this architectural masterpiece. My goal is to make it as though Kanye was never there. The house will be restored right back to what it was."

Kanye removed the windows, doors, electricity and plumbing in the house and had plans to turn the stairs into a slide, the floor into trampolines and camouflage the outside of the house.

Belmont added: "It would have required extensive review... There’s a process to it and he does things his own way, and the city of Malibu, they don’t care who you are they’ll hold you accountable."

Speaking previously about the purchase, he said in a statement: "This is not just a phenomenal real estate investment; it is an opportunity to revitalise and preserve an architectural gem by the renowned Tadao Ando, ensuring it remains a jewel of Malibu.

"This acquisition exemplifies Belwood Investments’ commitment to transforming properties with historical and architectural significance while delivering exceptional returns for our investors."