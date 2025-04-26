Kanye West wishes he had children with Paris Hilton rather than Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West's shock Paris Hilton confession

The controversial rapper made the shock confession during a recent livestream, where he insisted he should have had children with his ex-wife Kim’s former boss, socialite Paris Hilton, rather than the reality TV star.

In a livestream for a new Twitch channel which has since been banned, Kanye appeared to be talking to someone on the phone as he said: “Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant. I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian!”

Referring to Paris’ family’s hotel business, he added: “Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I would have right now? Think about that. The Hilton. The Hilton s***.”

Kanye, 47, and Kim, 44, share four children together: North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kanye suggested his wife had left him in the lyrics to a new song.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony in December 2023 but the words of new track 'Bianca' claim she has walked out on him over his controversial anti-Semitic social media rants, but not before she sought to have him "committed".

In lyrics published to Genius and previews during a livestream by DJ Akademiks, Kanye rapped in 'Bianca': “My baby she ran away.

"But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

The song - which is from the rapper's forthcoming album 'WW3' - came almost two weeks after Kanye sparked speculation about problems in his marriage with a cryptic message about having his heart broken.

He wrote on X in part: "When you look at that betrayal list I realized I was just a part of peoples strategies. I took the word love to mean love when it really meant I love the opportunity.

"I make decisions from my heart and mind. So when my heart is broken it breaks my mind too. That’s why I drank Henny to go to the awards that night. Just too many slaps in in the face."