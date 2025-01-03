Karen Gillan has named her daughter Clementine.

Karen Gillan has given birth (c) Instagram

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star revealed she was pregnant in September when she walked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her film 'The Life of Chuck' with her bump on display and after it was reported last month she had given birth, the 37-year-old actress has now confirmed she and husband Nick Kocher have welcomed their first child into the world.

Karen shared a series of photos on Instagram, including one of her with her baby asleep on her shoulder, one of Nick holding their daughter and the couple holding mugs bearing the slogans 'Best Dad Ever' and 'Best Mom Ever'.

She captioned her post: "2024 thank you for giving us Clementine.

"Also as per the last slide - I shot a film called ‘Let’s Have Kids’ right as I got preggo in real life so take that Daniel Day Lewis.(sic)"

Karen previously opened up about her "weird" pregnancy cravings, revealing that she'd developed a love of quiche and raw vegetables.

The former 'Doctor Who' actress married Nick in May 2022 at Castle Toward in Scotland and she previously revealed that she first connected with the comedian over social media.

During an appearance on 'Live With Kelly and Mark', she recalled: "I slid into his DMs on Instagram. It's true. He popped up on my recommended friends list on Instagram. The algorithm is tearing the country apart but it brought me together with my guy ...

"So it was on Twitter. I followed him on Instagram and he didn't DM me ... So I followed him on Twitter as well ... Anyway so I DMed him on Twitter saying: 'Hi your tweets are really funny. I'm Karen by the way'.

"It wasn't very interesting. I hadn't really read his tweets ... He's a comedy writer and that's how you make them feel good about themselves."