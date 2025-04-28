Karissa and Kristina Shannon feared they would end up dead in the years after they left the Playboy mansion.

Karissa and Kristina Shannon hit rock bottom

The twins were just 19 years old when they moved into the famous abode in 2008 and began an 18-month relationship with the late Hugh Hefner - who died in 2017 - and spiralled out of control after leaving in 2010, ultimately hitting rock bottom when they were left feeling "suicidal" after struggling with alcohol, pills, and Kristina being arrested for DUI.

Referring to former Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith, who died from combined drug intoxication in 2007, Kristina told People magazine: "Everyone was saying we were going through our 'Anna Nicole phase'.

"We gained weight. There was alcohol and pills. We were really unhealthy and lost and, even at points, suicidal. We had no one. It was just us, trying to figure it out after losing ourselves."

The 35-year-old pair realised they needed to retreat from the spotlight to get back to health, and settled in Las Vegas before deciding to make a new start in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Karissa said: "Kristina and I decided to move. We didn't know where to go, so we decided to go back to where we were born and leave LA.

"We sold the beauty salon we owned at the time, and said, 'Let's get the hell out of here and live a simple life. Let's just start healing.' ..

"We drove the whole way, without stopping until we got to Michigan. I remember getting into Colorado and smelling that fresh air .. it was just different.

"Being in nature desensitised us. We ended up being diagnosed with manic depression, ADHD, bipolar disorder and generalised anxiety disorder. Being outside the city helped us slow down."

Karissa and Kristina turned back to their Christian faith at a time where they were trying to find out who we are and just be selfish, try and live normally."

Karissa said: "We were totally just ready to be selfish for the first time. And we were all about God and praying constantly to Jesus.

"We were literally praying and just trying to change our lives. And I feel like this is when we really grew up."

Kristina added: "I feel like out of all of this, God was humbling us. He was humbling us and letting us know, 'I have another plan for you.' He's restoring us and that's what we feel like now. We are completely different people, but still ourselves.

"We're still the playful twins who did Playboy, but we care about other things now. We are all about organics. Everything we eat, all our food is organic. All our water's alkaline, our sheets are organic."