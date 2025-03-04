Karla Sofía Gascón appeared to have personal security at the 2025 Oscars.

The scandal-hit ‘Emilia Pérez’ star was seen heading to the bar during a break in Sunday’s (02.03.25) ceremony, accompanied by her agent, a Netflix publicist and what appeared to be a security guard, the Los Angeles Times and Page Six have reported.

The actress had been considered an awards season frontrunner, but her campaign faltered after resurfaced social media posts from 2021 showed her making negative comments about Muslims, George Floyd, and diversity at the Academy Awards.

Karla, who was nominated for best actress at the 97th Academy Awards, was spotted at the lobby bar in deep conversation with Adrien Brody, shortly before he won best actor for ‘The Brutalist’.

The Los Angeles Times posted on X: “Karla Sofía Gascón went to the bar and hugged Adrien Brody. She was flanked by a Netflix publicist, her agent and a private security guard. She dodged reporters’ questions.”

An attendee at the event also told Page Six: “I’ve been coming here for 15 or 16 years, and I’ve never seen that before.”

An insider said private security is not permitted inside the Oscars ceremony, suggesting the minder may have been assigned by the Academy.

Sources also told Page Six Karla attended the awards with her wife, Marisa Gutiérrez, and their daughter, Victoria.

Another source reported that a journalist approached Karla at the bar and that she seemed willing to speak, but the interview was cut short.

Oscars host Conan O’Brien referenced the controversy in his monologue, saying: “‘Anora’ uses the F-word 479 times. That’s three times more than the record set by the publicist of Karla Sofía Gascón.” He added: “Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, remember my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

A representative for Karla declined to comment on the presence of security, Page Six said.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer had urged attendees to show respect for the nominee.

He said in a statement: “The Academy does not condone hate speech – I want to be very clear about that.

“Karla’s nomination is historic. That’s really important. She’s still a nominee. We honour that, but we do not condone hate speech.”

He continued: “If Karla joins us for the night, I hope there is an air of respect. We have over 200 nominees. The night is about much more than one person. We are there to celebrate all of our nominees.”

Karla became the first transgender woman nominated for best actress by the Academy, with ‘Emilia Pérez’ leading the year’s nominations with 13 in total. She had previously addressed the backlash against her social media posts scandal in a statement to Page Six, saying: “I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt.”

She added: “As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world.

“I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”