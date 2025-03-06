Karla Sofia Gascon has thanked Madonna for her support.

The 52-year-old star - who was the first trans person to be nominated for an Oscar for her performance in 'Emilia Perez' - had been keeping a low profile prior to the weekend's Academy Awards after her past inflammatory tweets from 2016-2020 resurfaced and she's now expressed her gratitude for the famous faces who have offered her kind words, singling out the 'Material Girl' hitmaker for particular praise.

Karla shared a black and white photo of her and Madonna, 66, hugging and wrote on Instagram: "Madonna, I want to thank you for all the love you have shown me.

"For your invitation to the party you gave after the Oscars and for your words of love and strength. I love you.

"I also take this opportunity to thank all my fellow Hollywood professionals who expressed their support and admiration for me that night. Both at the gala and at the party."

Back in October, Karla told how Madonna had showered her with praise after seeing 'Emilia Perez'.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Madonna was crying so much after the screening in New York….she told me, 'You're amazing!' She was crying and crying. I said, 'Madonna, please. It's only a film. Be happy!' "

Last month, Karla offered a "sincere" apology to the people she has hurt and pledged to step back from the spotlight.

She wrote on Instagram: “I decided, for the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself, hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference.

"I sincerely apologise to everyone who has been hurt along the way.(sic)"

Karla spoke out after 'Emilia Perez' director Jacques Audiard branded her previous comments - which included posts about the murder of George Floyd, the Muslim community, and diversity at the Oscars - "inexcusable" and said he didn't want to speak to her.

He told Deadline: "I haven’t spoken to her, and I don’t want to. She is in a self-destructive approach that I can’t interfere in, and I really don’t understand why she’s continuing.

"Why is she harming herself? Why? I don’t understand it, and what I don’t understand about this too is why she’s harming people who were very close to her.

"I’m thinking in this thing of how hurting others, of how she’s hurting the crew and all these people who worked so incredibly hard on this film. I’m thinking of myself, I’m thinking of Zoe [Saldaña] and Selena [Gomez]. I just don’t understand why she’s continuing to harm us.

"I’m not getting in touch with her because right now she needs space to reflect and take accountability for her actions...

"She’s really playing the victim. She’s talking about herself as a victim, which is surprising. It’s as if she thought that words don’t hurt."