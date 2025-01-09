Kate Beckinsale has offered shelter to those affected by the California wildfires.

The 51-year-old actress has been left heartbroken at seeing the devastation waging through the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood where she once lived with then-partner Michael Sheen and their daughter Lily, now 25, and has pledged her support to the families who have "lost everything" as a result of the shocking blazes.

She wrote on Instagram: Hearing the winds last night I prayed . I knew it would be bad- we had to evacuate many times during our life there - but the shock at the whole of the Palisades being destroyed is unthinkably horrific.

"My daughter and I lived there for most of her childhood and most of her childhood is gone . Her primary school ,every shop or restaurant we used to go to with my parents and Michael’s parents -and devastatingly ,most of her friends homes .My heart is broken.

"The Pacific Palisades is a community very unusual to find in Los Angeles, heavy on families with young children and pets, . I’m weeping for all of the people and pets involved ,so many of them I know .

"My heart is breaking for the families who have lost everything , and the people and their animals , not to mention the horses and all the wild animals, people’s businesses and livelihoods . This is just like hell.

"If anyone from village needs shelter and doesn’t still have a number for me ,please contact me on Instagram.(sic)"

The 'Underworld' star - who has used her Instagram account to highlight services and companies offering assistance to those impacted by the fires - also took the time to pay tribute to the firefighters tackling the tragedy.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Thinking of all the firefighters and their families. Thank you so much. We are all with you."