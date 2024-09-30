Kate Beckinsale was a special guest at the Como 1907 soccer match against Hellas Verona FC on Sunday (30.09.24).

Kate Beckinsale at the Como 1907 game

The 'Underworld' star sat in the crowd at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia stadium to watch manager Cesc Fabregas' team take on their opponents in Serie A.

Beckinsale was enjoying a well-earned break in Como and as a huge football fan she decided to attend her first ever Como 1907 game.

The 51-year-old British actress watched the sporting action unfold with Rhuigi Villasenor - the founder of luxury streetwear brand Rhude - and enjoyed a half time performance from the platinum selling Italian rapper Guè Pequeno (Guè).

Other VIPs in attendance included Colombian former professional footballer Iván Córdoba, retired ex-Inter Milan defender Walter Samuel and 'MOTDX' presenter Liam MacDevitt.

Kate got to see Fabregas' side defeat 10-men Verona thanks to two goals from Patrick Cutrone and an 89th minute winner from Andrea Belotti.

After a winless start in their opening four Serie A matches, Como have now picked up two consecutive wins over Atalanta and Verona,

Fabregas - who previously played as a midfielder for Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea - was pleased with his side's win but says they need to improve defensively.

In his post-match interview, he said: "We conceded a goal in the closing minutes and this is not good.

“Everyone knows we played a great first half and deserved to win. However, we could’ve scored five or six goals in the opening 45 minutes. We should’ve wrapped up the game earlier.

“We can’t keep conceding two goals in every match, so we should keep analysing our mistakes and improve.”