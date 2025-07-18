Kate Beckinsale feels "paralysed" following the death of her mother Judy Loe.

Kate Beckinsale has been left devastated by the death of her mother

The 51-year-old actress has been caring for her mom since she was diagnosed with stage four cancer last year and she has been left devastated after Judy, 78, passed away on Tuesday (15.07.25) after "immeasurable suffering".

Kate shared the sad news in a post on Instagram, writing: "I don’t want to post this. I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother‘s death certificate and it will soon become public record.

"She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering. I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet.

"I deeply apologise to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone. I am paralysed."

Kate went on to add of her mother: "Jude was the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend.

"The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly. She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much, believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear."

The actress concluded her post by writing: "Mama, I love you so much. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here. Oh my Mama ... I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. I am so sorry."

Kate's actor father Richard Beckinsale died after suffering a heart attack when she was just five years old. Judy went on to marry director Roy Battersby, and Kate was left heartbroken by his death last year.

The Shooting Fish star previously admitted she will always be "haunted" by the loss of both father figures in her life.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Finding my father‘s dead body alone in the middle of the night at the age of five shaped my entire life. Seeing my beloved stepfather die a year ago today will haunt me forever.

"It does seem terribly careless to have managed to be present for both deaths and unable to prevent either, the second time trying with every single thing I had. It was not enough.

"In the process of losing my beloved Roy I lost family, friendships, at some points my own health, and all the money I had due to how disgusting the American healthcare system is for those who are not insured.

"I would do it again. No question. I cannot help feeling that I dreadfully failed - but I am trying to console myself today with all the preparation that he did in the last years of his life, how deeply he studied and practised as a Jungian and how thin the veil is between the energy of this life and whatever is next, that some part of him was at peace with it.

"It does feel like a lie I am telling myself to try and feel better, however. Perhaps I am just unfortunately not enlightened enough to sell that to myself over my sense of loss, guilt and failure."