Kate Cassidy feels grateful to have been able to share her memories of Liam Payne with his fans.

The 25-year-old social media star was left devastated after her boyfriend plunged to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina in October and she recently opened up about their relationship in a tell-all interview - and Kate has now admitted she spoke out to shed light on the happy side of her life with the One Direction star.

In a post on social media, she wrote: "I wanted to come on here and start by saying thank you so much for all the kind words and support I've received over these past couple of days after going on this interview with The Sun [newspaper].

"It was not something I undertook lightly and even the past couple of months, thank you so much for all the love and support. I can't even believe I'm sitting here filming this video right now, speaking about this like I'll never really understand.

"This was a platform I used to use for fun with Liam and do all those silly little dances and do our little videos together.

"I'm so glad I have those memories and that I was able to share that side of our relationship with the world."

She went on to thank Liam's fans for all their support in the aftermath of the tragedy because she's aware she's "not the only one grieving right now".

Kate added: "I wish Liam was here to be able to see the amount of love and support he's received worldwide because it's what he deserves and what he would have wanted.

"I'm not the only one grieving right now, I know he impacted so many of you guys and he really did love his fans. I just wanted to come on here and say thank you so much for all the kind words once again that have been sent my way because it does not go unnoticed or unseen."

Kate concluded her message by stating: "As I navigate this next chapter of my life without Liam, it's just, I don't even know what to say. It's really kind seeing the support and love that has been sent my way.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

In her interview with The Sun newspaper, Kate explained why she had to leave Liam behind in Argentina and fly back to the US without him - revealing she needed to get home to care for the couple's dog.

She said: "I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility. We had our dog and obviously I never, ever thought this event would occur.

"It was a tragic accident and no, I never did think [he might die young]. But, you know, we did have our own separate lives - this wasn’t the first time we have travelled separately.

"I just never thought this would have happened, that it would turn out the way it did."

Kate said she is still coming to terms with the tragedy and thinks about Liam "every second of every day".

She said: "It still doesn’t feel fully real for me that he’s not here. I’m trying to be the best I can be, but I feel like my life has changed so much. I think about Liam every second of every day."