Kate Hudson has hailed Matthew McConaughey one of her "great loves".

The 45-year-old actress - who has Ryder, 21, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, 13, with former partner Matt Bellamy, and six-year-old Rani with fiance Danny Fujikawa - feels "really lucky" to have had such great natural "chemistry" with her friend, who she starred with in 2003's 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' and 2008's 'Fool's Gold'.

She told Vanity Fair in a video interview: “There’s just a similar energy that somehow allowed us to be able to really connect on screen and fall in love.

“It's like you have great loves of your life and then, like, as actresses, I think you have great loves in your work. And he's my one of my great loves, you know?

"That just is something that happens when you meet and you feel that chemistry. It's just sort of an energetic thing. And great producers can see that right away. I feel really lucky that I got to experience that with someone as talented and as fun as Matthew."

Kate hailed making her first movie with the Oscar-winning star - who has three children with wife Camila Alves - a "truly amazing experience.

She added: "Matthew just brought it and he always does. and I think without ego and without any of it. He just brings so much amazing energy to everything he does."

The 'Almost Famous' star thinks she and the 55-year-old actor have similar outlooks on life and work.

She said: "With Matthew and I is just a very similar type of joie de vivre, we love life, we lead with energy very competitive by nature, we're competitive with each other. Very flirtatious, not afraid to be flirtatious."

Meanwhile, Kate recently described herself as the "biggest flirt on the planet".

Kate - who announced her engagement to Danny back in 2021 - told Bustle: "I’m the biggest flirt on the planet. So I think anybody who’s ever been with me is very aware that I flirt with everybody - girls, boys.

"Thank God Danny is my partner. He can handle this. I met the right guy."

The 'Bride Wars' star also admitted that her sex life has improved in recent years.

She shared: "The best part about sex in your 40s, honestly, is the freedom.

"Sex isn’t supposed to be pretty, and I think that when you get older you kind of have more fun with that."