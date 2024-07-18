Kate Hudson inundated with flirty messages from celebs

Kate Hudson was inundated with messages from famous men when she took a year off from dating.

The 45-year-old actress decided to take a break from relationships in her thirties but revealed that did not stop celebrities from sliding in to her DMs.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live': "Look, it’s a great way to meet people, and a great thing to make your ego feel wonderful. Like, ‘Oh, that one snuck in.’ But I had a ton [of DMs] … I like to flirt, which is why I had to go through a year without flirting. Yeah, now it’s done."

Kate - who is now engaged to Danny Fujikawa - first opened up about her celebrity admirers in May.

Speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she said: "I was at that place where I was like, ‘I don’t want to keep repeating any patterns anymore.’

"I have a great therapist who was like, ‘I can help you, but you have to do it'."

And, Kate believes the break from dating led her to Danny, 38, who she first started dating in December 2016.

The couple welcomed daughter Rani, five, in 2018 and Danny proposed in 2021.

Kate said: "His values are very sturdy, and he’s such a lovely person. I would have never, I think, allowed that in if I didn’t take those three years of just being so happy in my life alone."

Kate was previously married to Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007 and they have son Ryder, 20, together.

She also has son Bing, 13, with former fiance Matt Bellamy, the Muse frontman who she was in a relationship with between 2010 and 2014.