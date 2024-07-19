Kate Hudson never wears deodorant.

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey both prefer to go without deodorant

The 45-year-old Hollywood actress made the confession during an episode of TV show 'Watch What Happens Live' when she was grilled about the hygiene habits of her 'Fool’s Gold' co-star Matthew McConaughey.

When asked if she ever forced Matthew to wear deodorant, Kate replied: "No! He doesn’t wear deodorant. And by the way, I don’t either ... We’re au naturels, you know?"

She added of filming the rom-com with him: "My thing was that I could smell him from a mile [away] because we were so close."

Matthew has previously admitted he hasn't worn deodorant or aftershave in years as he prefers his own natural scent.

Speaking to Maxim magazine, he explained: "I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant. The women in my life, including my mother, have all said: ‘Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man, and, two, smells like you'."

In another interview with Playboy, Matthew admitted Kate would often bring a natural deodorant to set and asked him to put it on. He said of his co-star: "She always brings a salt rock, which is some natural deodorant, and says, ‘Would you please put this on?' I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant."

He added that he does actually take his personal hygiene seriously and showers multiple times a day while he also brushes his teeth around five times.

Matthew's 'Tropic Thunder' co-star Yvette Nicole Brown has since insisted the actor doesn't smell bad despite not wearing any deodorant.

During a 2021 episode of SiriusXM’s 'The Jess Cagle Show', she said of the actor: "I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn't have an odour. So my first thought was, "I'm going to get as close as I can to him to see if he's right

"He does not have an odour. He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent that is just him, and it’s not musty or crazy.”