Kate Hudson had to 'yell to be heard' as the only girl amongst three boys

The 45-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson - grew up as the only girl amongst three brothers and as she takes on the role of a party girl put in charge of her family's professional basketball team in the Netflix series 'Running Point', looked back on her own memories of sibling rivalry.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she told stand-in host Christine Lampard: "It's a very dysfunctional family and I think they're all striving to be validated by their siblings and to be good at something because they had a very difficult father.

"It's really about the comedy in that dysfunction.

"Art is so different than franchise business. What I do understand is growing up with brothers.

"I'm the only girl of three brothers and you have to yell to be heard. Those little foundational things that go on when you're the only girl in a group of three boys is so frustrating. And I love the sibling dynamic because you can be as cruel to each other as humanly possible but you still love them."

Meanwhile, the 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' star - who has carved out a secondary career in music in recent years - had to be evacuated during the wildfires that ripped through Los Angeles in January, and had a brief moment of panic when she realised she had forgotten to pick up the diaries she has been writing for decades but her home ultimately survived the disaster.

She said: "I was always writing. I look back at my journals. During the fires, we were evacuated and I forgot my journals, and I was like 'Oh my God'. And it hit me that I've been writing since I was, like, eight."