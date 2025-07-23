Kate Hudson and her son Ryder Robinson “leaned on” her brother Oliver Hudson during her divorce from Chris Robinson.

The 46-year-old actress - who has Ryder, 21, with her ex-husband - split from Chris in 2007 following seven years of marriage, and Kate has now revealed Oliver, 48, offered his support to the pair amid her divorce “without [her] even having to ask”.

Speaking on their Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson podcast, the Almost Famous star said she felt like she could “often” rely on her brother, and that “the biggest time was in divorce”.

She explained: “For me, with you in my divorce with having Ryder and being a working mom, I felt like you really stepped up without me asking.

“It's just that you just stepped up as Uncle Ollie and was really there for us and Ryder. I think that period of time, you really stepped up for me without me even having to ask for it.

“In reflection, you were so stable for Ryder and myself.”

Kate - who also has Bingham ‘Bing’ Hawn, 14, with her ex-fiance Matt Bellamy and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, six, with her now-fiance Danny Fujikawa - added that she and Oliver had “created fun times with the kids”.

For the Rules of Engagement actor, Oliver noted there are “micro leanings” that constantly occur between himself and his sister.

He said: “There’s little things that happen. It’s not these big catastrophic events where it’s like, ‘Here, put your head on my shoulder.’ It's the little things.”

Kate has been engaged to musician Danny, 39, since 2021, though the Running Point actress recently admitted she may never marry him as she likes to have her “freedom”.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said: “I think it's been two or three [years]. My fantasy is to get engaged and to stay engaged.

“I just don’t have the same kind of like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to get married … and I can’t wait for the party!’ It’s the opposite.

“I’m like, ‘OK, I have to plan it, and then it’s going to cost so much money,’ and it’s just a lot.

“I like the idea of being engaged forever. You have the ring, the promise, the ultimate commitment. The contractual thing is tough for me. I like my freedom … I like the concept of freedom.”