Kate Hudson's fiance Danny Fujikawa stayed behind when the family evacuated their California home so he could help fight the wildfires.

The 'Almost Famous' star has revealed she fled her home in the Pacific Palisades with her children when a blaze broke out there, but her partner Danny didn't go with them because he wanted to stay and help others defend their homes against the flames.

She shared an update on her Instagram Stories page alongside the couple's six-year-old daughter Rani, which was captioned: "Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.

"Been a wild, life-changing couple of weeks for us in the Palisades and other affected areas. And so, we’ve been going through it. Long road ahead, but so grateful for all your love and kindness."

In the clip, Kate went on to reveal she returned to the area for the first time this week and their house was still standing - and she explained how Danny had stayed behind when the family evacuated.

She said: "Hey everybody I wanted to check in and just say thank you for all of your support and concern and prayers for us. We went back into the Palisades ...

"I went back ... for the first time and it was a very intense day. It was a very intense day.

"We’re very lucky your house is still standing. We are in the center of a lot of our friends and people we love very much … Whether they be home owners, store owners, people who work in our community they’ve lost their homes and their jobs so we are definitely trying to support our community as much as we can.

"[Thank you to] all the first responders in Los Angeles, the firemen, the pilots that are just incredible and all the neighbors - like Daddy and Uncle Michael - who stayed behind to put out spot fires.

"A lot of brave people fighting to protect us and we’re so grateful. That’s our check-in. Love you guys."

Kate is mother to Rani with current partner Danny while she's also mom to son Ryder, 21, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and Bingham, 13, with ex Matt Bellamy.