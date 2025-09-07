Kate McKinnon's tongue is "shedding".

Kate McKinnon has geographic tongue

The Roses actress has developed an inflammatory condition called "geographic tongue", which is harmless but looks "gross" and has been sharing pictures of the inside of her mouth with a friend who has the same issue.

Discussing the last picture she took on her phone, she told People magazine: "I took a photo of my tongue and sent it to an actor friend of mine.

"We both have the same medical condition. It’s called geographic tongue. Your tongue sheds in patches and looks like an atlas, hence the name 'geographic tongue.'

"It’s gross. We brag about how geographic we are on any given day. Maybe I shouldn’t be saying this in a magazine."

The 41-year-old star loves developing new skills and is very hands-on when it comes to DIY in the home.

She said: "I put up these faux-beams on my bedroom ceiling. I sourced the wood and cut it and oiled it and treated it for bugs and installed it and fixed it and it took me three years. But the skills I gained will last a lifetime. I love skills...

"I just bought a portable band saw that electricians and plumbers use to cut metal-threaded rod, copper pipe, etc. Whenever I have to cut metal I’m sweating and grunting with a hacksaw. I’ve wanted one for about a year and I woke up today and I was like, 'Today’s the day.' "

Kate has also learned to ferment vegetables after growing "obsessed" with an obscure vlog.

She said: "I am obsessed with the lifestyle vlog of a family in the mountains of Azerbaijan who grow and prepare copious amounts of gorgeous food. There is no dialogue. The mother, Aziza, has these big hands and these giant enamel bowls and she’ll just punch out a batch of dough for 80 meat pies.

"She pickles 100 pounds of cucumbers with the ease that most people chew gum. Her rolling pin is five feet long. I’m not sure who’s eating all the meat pies.

"You can lacto-ferment any vegetable by putting them in a big clean jar with water to cover and then you weigh all that and subtract the weight of the jar, and then multiply that by .035 and then add that amount of salt (by weight), shake it up and let it sit for 7 days. I’ve been fermenting. Aziza made me do it!"