Kate Winslet has an emotional connection to rum and raisin ice cream.

The 48-year-old actress - who has been married to Edward Abel Smith since 2012 - initially loathed the thought of the dessert before she had tried it but later came to like it and enjoyed it on the day her husband proposed to her.

Speaking on the 'Table Manners' podcast, she told hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware: "This is really sharing...never, ever, ever revealed this before. I love ice cream but I don't eat it very often because I just know it's not gonna be nice.

"I only wanna have it if it's really amazing, great ice cream. So, my mum's favourite ice cream was rum and raisin. And, for years, I would hear her say 'I'll just have a little scoop of rum and raisin' and I thought it sounded terrible.

"When I was a teenager, I tasted the rum and raisin ice cream and I could not believe how delicious it was.

"On the day my husband Ned proposed to me - I had no idea he was going to - we went for an incredible walk and we got to a cafe at the end, and they had proper beautiful, clotted cream ice cream. They had rum and raisin, and I had rum and raisin on the day my husband proposed to me."

The 'Titanic' star - who was initially married to Jim Threapleton and has Mia, 23, with him as well as 20-year-old Joe with second husband Sam Mendes and 10-year-old son Bear with Ed - revealed that her youngest gets "such a kick" out of the story and the iced treat has become a wedding anniversary staple for her.

She said: "Now, our 10 year old gets such a kick out of that story. He's like 'Mum, you've gotta have it. You had it on the day Dad proposed, you've got to have it, it's not an option. You have to have it!' and I'm like 'Yes I do.'

"I have it whenever I see it now and every anniversary."