Kate Winslet finds the continued fascination with 'Titanic' to be "curious".

Kate Winslet starred in the 1997 movie

The 49-year-old actress starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1997 romantic-disaster film, and Kate finds it odd that her comments about 'Titanic' remain the "take-home" from some of her interviews.

Asked if she gets annoyed by questions about the record-breaking movie, Kate told '60 Minutes': "No. I tell you what I do sometimes find just curious, I suppose, is whatever I say about 'Titanic' will often be the take-home.

"So I just think, ‘Oh, well, there were those things that I said about the film I was talking about,’ and yet that’s the one thing. So that’s the only thing that sometimes I just think, hmmmm."

Kate previously admitted that her life was "horrible" after 'Titanic' was released.

The award-winning actress - who played Rose DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron's award-winning movie - was only 22 when 'Titanic' was released, and Kate initially struggled to cope with the intense scrutiny she faced.

She told PORTER magazine: "Journalists would always say, 'After 'Titanic', you could have done anything and yet you choose to do these small things' ... and I was like, 'Yeah, you bet your life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible.'"

Kate has now learned how to cope with the pressures of fame and success, revealing that she no longer considers it to be a "burden".

The 'Mare of Easttown' star - who eschewed parts in big-budget movies in favour of period pieces following her 'Titanic' success - shared: "It's not a burden, any of it.

"['Titanic'] continues to bring people huge amounts of joy. The only time I am like, 'Oh god, hide', is if we are on a boat somewhere."