Dame Emma Thompson has always been "protective" of Kate Winslet.

Kate Winslet still follows the advice of her former co-star

The 65-year-old actress starred alongside Kate, 48, in a 1995 adaptation for 'Sense and Sensibility', and Kate has always paid close attention to the advice of her former co-star.

Speaking at the 92NY Center for Culture and Arts in New York City, Kate shared: "[Emma] has a groundedness and a clarity of perception about the industry as a whole.

"She was quite sort of protective of me."

Emma actually expressed her concern for Kate after she starred in 'Titanic', a role that changed her life.

Kate recalled: "I think she was actually just [a] bit worried like - you know, not, ‘is Kate gonna go off the rails?’ ’cause clearly that wasn’t in my personality - but just that it [can] be very overwhelming and what was I gonna do?

"She did say to me … just remember, it’s equally as important not to work as it’s to work. And I have never forgotten that.

"I knew that I didn’t want this to run out. I wanted to always be doing this job. And I thought, God, if I do it, then maybe people would get sick of me and argue, ‘Well, not her anymore, and let’s move on to somebody else.'"

Kate has enjoyed a huge amount of success during the course of her career. But the award-winning actress still follows Emma's advice.

The acclaimed actress - who has won numerous accolades during her career, including an Oscar, a Grammy and five Golden Globes - said: "I do remember me taking it very seriously, what Emma had said and acting on it. And still acting on it actually."