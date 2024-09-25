Kate Winslet doesn't have any plans to retire.

The 48-year-old actress hasn't filmed any new projects in the last year - but Kate doesn't have any plans to retire from the movie business.

Asked about her long-term plans on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', Kate quipped: "I don't think I can say what I would do because it's so inappropriate.

"No, I can't. No, I actually can't because it's rude and sexual, so I can't say it."

Kate subsequently insisted that she doesn't have any retirement plans.

She said: "Listen, I ain't never getting old! That's all I need to say right now. No retiring for me."

Kate recently revealed that Dame Emma Thompson has always been "protective" of her.

The 65-year-old actress starred alongside Kate in a 1995 adaptation of 'Sense and Sensibility', and Kate has always paid close attention to the advice of her former co-star.

Speaking at the 92NY Center for Culture and Arts in New York City, Kate shared: "[Emma] has a groundedness and a clarity of perception about the industry as a whole.

"She was quite sort of protective of me."

Emma actually expressed her concern for Kate after she starred in 'Titanic', a role that changed her life.

Kate recalled: "I think she was actually just [a] bit worried like - you know, not, ‘is Kate gonna go off the rails?’ ’cause clearly that wasn’t in my personality - but just that it [can] be very overwhelming and what was I gonna do?

"She did say to me … just remember, it’s equally as important not to work as it’s to work. And I have never forgotten that.

"I knew that I didn’t want this to run out. I wanted to always be doing this job. And I thought, God, if I do it, then maybe people would get sick of me and argue, ‘Well, not her anymore, and let’s move on to somebody else.'"