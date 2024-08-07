Kate Winslet refused to hide her "belly rolls" while she was filming her new movie about war photographer Lee Miller.

Kate Winslet has opened up about filming her new movie Lee

The 48-year-old actress plays the model-turned-snapper in 'Lee' and she has revealed a crew member asked her to sit up straight to hide her tummy while she was filming a scene wearing a bikini - and Kate said no.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, she explained: "There's a bit where Lee's sitting on a bench in a bikini … And one of the crew came up between takes and said: 'You might want to sit up straighter.'

"So you can't see my belly rolls? Not on your life! It was deliberate, you know?"

Kate went on to insist she isn't worried about trying to look picture perfect in her movie roles, adding: "The opposite. I take pride in it [looking less than perfect] because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn't occur to me to cover that up."

She added: "I think people know better than to say, 'You might wanna do something about those wrinkles'. I’m more comfortable in myself as each year passes. It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate."

It comes after the 'Titanic' previously opened up about secretly battling an eating disorder during her early days in the public eye - admitting she kept her struggle to herself because she was getting so many compliments about her appearance that were all linked to her weight.

She told The New York Times Magazine: "I never told anyone about it,. Because guess what — people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’ So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight.

"And that is one thing I will not let people talk about [now]. If they do, I pull them up straight away."

During the interview, Kate also expressed her worries about the rising use of the drug Ozempic to lose weight, saying: "I actually don’t know what Ozempic is. All I know is that it’s some pill that people are taking or something like that."

When she was told the drug is used to control appetite and "dampen" interest in food, the actress appeared "appalled" and said: "Oh, my God. This sounds terrible. Let’s eat some more things!"