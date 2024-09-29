Kate Winslet considers herself a “street urchin” who “got lucky”.

Kate Winslet considers herself a ‘street urchin’ who ‘got lucky’

The actress, 48, has racked up film credits from ‘Titanic’ to her new film ‘Lee’ and banked an estimated fortune of £71 million, but has now said she thinks she is an “unlikely” success story due to her humble start in life.

She told People: “I was kind of a little street urchin who got lucky, really. I’m a very unlikely success story, to be quite honest with you.

“I don’t come from money. There isn’t a great pedigree of performers behind me. I wasn't trained.”

Kate was raised with her three sisters in a working-class household in England by her actor father Roger, who had to also take odd jobs to survive, and her waitress and nanny mother Sandra.

Kate added: “The pride I feel is enormous in the things that I have been able to do.

“And to be able to say that I’m proud of myself matters, because I think that that’s something else I hope to put out there – that women should be able to stand with pride and acknowledge that and not feel like they are bigging themselves up.

“It’s a self-acceptance and an awareness of doing something that is challenging and that feels impactful and takes effort like you wouldn’t believe.

“So, yeah, if you’d told the 18-year-old me that I would’ve had this career up till now and still getting to do the thing that I love, I probably wouldn’t have believed you.”

Kate also recently admitted she “knows” undergoing testosterone replacement therapy can boost sex drive.

The mother-of-three, who has been married to her 46-year-old husband Edward Abel Smith – formally known as Ned Rock ‘n’ Roll – for 12 years, made the admission while hosting a mini-agony aunt session on the ‘How to Fail’ podcast.

She said: “A lot of people don’t know this but women have testosterone in their body, (and) when it runs out, like eggs, it’s gone, and once it’s gone you have to replace it and that is something that can be done and you’ll feel sexy again… I know.”

Kate spoke out on the treatment after a listener had asked for help to rediscover their sex drive, with the actress going on to advise them: “I would suggest for your physical self, have your thyroid levels checked and your testosterone levels checked well because those things could have a direct impact on how you’re actually feeling.

“It’s not your fault – our bodies are weird and they behave in strange ways especially as we get older.

“So there could be a dip in those hormonal levels for you that is contributing much more than you think to how you’re feeling about having sex with your boyfriend, so I would definitely go ahead and do that.”