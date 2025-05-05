Katherine Heigl was shocked by the prominent the scar she was left with after undergoing a cesarean section.

The former 'Grey's Anatomy' star, 46, is mother to two adopted daughters Naleigh, 15, Adalaine, 13, with her singer husband singer Josh Kelley and she gave birth to the couple's son Joshua in 2016 - and she has now admitted no one warned her about how her body would change after the surgery.

She told Us Weekly: "I got away without stretch marks, but I had a cesarean, so I have this scar that created this kind of lump there.

"It looks like a little hot dog bun on my lower belly that will be there forever now. And I think initially I was like, nobody told me that would happen, everybody acted like the cesarean scar would be nothing, and that you’d never even see it, you’d never even notice.

"And, like, this has changed my body forever, I will never look like I did pre-pregnancy."

However, Katherine is adamant giving birth to her son was "worth it".

She added: "I had to sort of smack myself and be like: ‘What are you talking about? It was so worth it.

"I think you have those days where you beat yourself up and think: ‘Oh, I wish I looked like I did when I was 25.' But then there’s the reality check of, like, you’re not 25 and I wouldn’t want to go back to 25 for all the tea in China.

"I am very grateful for the existence I’ve had thus far, for another 20 years of life to love, and learn and grow and experience. This is part of that.

"Our respect for ourselves needs to be paramount. But yeah, I mean, I’m not a perfect person in the way that I, every day, wake up and think: ‘I’m fantastic, I look great'

"Like, no, I have bad days. But, you know, when I gather my perspective, it was well worth it."

It comes after Katherine declared her children are now "far more creative" after she limited their phone usage.

Katherine told E! News: "Naleigh has started baking and cooking a lot because I now I have a rule about the phone: They don't get it three days a week and they only get it after school.

"Adelaide, she talks about wanting to be an actress."

She has also noticed an improvement in the relationships between her children as a result of the rules.

She added: "[Adalaine] and her brother have been starting to play music together.

"Adelaide is playing the electric guitar, Joshua's playing the drums—and they're actually really good. "It's really kind of beautiful to watch them do this together, and watch them be excited and interested in something other than their devices and their phones."