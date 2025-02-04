Katherine Ryan paid her former midwife to queue at one of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concerts at Wembley Stadium to ensure her daughter got a spot close to the stage.

Violet with her mother Katherine Ryan and her stepfather Bobby Kootstra

The stand-up comic's daughter Violet, 15, is a massive Swiftie so Katherine arranged for the midwife to stand in line whilst Violet got dressed in an outfit that was curated by her own stylist in a nearby hotel to the London venue which hosted Taylor eight times last summer.

The moment is captured in series two of Katherine's reality TV show 'At Home with Katherine Ryan', but the 41-year-old comedian never thought it was a weird thing to do as she just wanted to give Violet a "premium experience".

Speaking at a Q+A attended by media, including BANG Showbiz, to launch the show in London on Tuesday (04.02.25), Katherine said: "I know a lot of people were taken aback when I hired my midwife to queue up at Wembley, but a midwife is the perfect person for the job because she's on call and if someone needs any antenatal care in that queue, she's there.

"I want to give everyone in my life a premium experience.

"I'm not aware it's weird until everyone turns up and starts filming it. That's just the way I've always been with it, do you know what I mean?"

Violet - who Katherine raised on her own after she got pregnant aged 25 - joins her mother, stepfather Bobby Kootstra and her two younger siblings, Fred, three and Fenna, two, in their successful fly-on-the-wall U+W series.

Katherine insists she is "impervious" to people's opinions about her behaviour as a parent or as a person and that shows in the programme.

Speaking to Q+A host Emily Dean, the '8 Out of 10 Cats' star said: "Violet and I had a wonderful life for a decade, and we went on so many adventures, and I just want to keep that up even though I keep cutting her inheritance down every nine months.

"I know it's weird but again - and I also know I'll get judgement for certain things, like the Taylor Swift tickets and the midwife queuing. I get that. But, I really am just impervious to that.

"It's a really interesting jumping-off point for conversations to happen in the UK for people who watch it.

"If I'm the catalyst for conversation, I don't mind, I like engagement ...

"I'm like the Marie Curie of Taylor Swift concerts in a way."

'At Home with Katherine Ryan' starts on Monday, February 10 on U+W, stream free on U.