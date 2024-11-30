Katherine Waterston sometimes yearns to exist in Hollywood's "studio system".

Katherine Waterston would welcome more continuity

The 44-year-old actress believes that consistently working with one studio would actually help her to "get into the work faster" and to develop a continuity with her co-stars.

She told The Independent: "I fantasise sometimes about the days of the studio system, which has its undeniable downsides … but actors had to work together in multiple films. It meant you could jump off in the deep end and get into the work faster."

Katherine acknowledged that she puts a lot of faith in the people she works with.

The actress reflected: "An actor in film and TV is kind of like a blindfolded painter. What artist would do all their paintings blindfolded and then let them hang them on the wall, asking somebody else if they’re good? But that’s what we do."

Katherine also acknowledged that the movie industry is much more business-like than the theatre world.

She explained: "I started in the theatre, where you don’t have to understand the business at all, really. There’s no business, in fact - no one’s making any money!"

Katherine enjoyed a career breakthrough in 2014, when she starred in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed mystery-comedy film 'Inherent Vice'.

The actress was subsequently cast as Tina Goldstein in the 'Fantastic Beasts' film franchise, and Katherine admits she wasn't prepared for the transformative impact it's had on her life.

She said: "Everybody else up for that part were huge stars; I never thought I was going to get it.

"Honestly, it was hard to catch up with the rate at which my life had changed at that time. I really didn’t know what I was doing in a big franchise."