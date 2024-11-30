Katherine Waterston felt awkward about playing a mother before she became one herself.

The 44-year-old actress has admitted that she used to feel "a lot of regret and shame" about playing a mother.

Katherine - who gave birth to a baby boy back in 2019 - told The Independent: "I felt a lot of regret and shame about having portrayed mothers before I became one.

"I had been too nonchalant. I never treated it like I do with this job, for instance, thinking ‘OK, I’m playing as a CIA operative; I have a lot of research to do. I didn’t treat motherhood that way. I thought, ‘I have a mother. I’ve observed her for a long time.’ I had friends and a sister who were mothers, so I figured I’d sort of ‘gotten it’ by osmosis."

Katherine would now love to reshoot her scenes in 'Steve Jobs', the 2015 biographical drama film.

She shared: "My character in that film had a palpable undercurrent of rage about how she was being treated. Now? I feel like I didn’t play it hard enough at all.

"If my heating wasn’t working, and the man who was denying paternity to my child was making millions … I mean, let me at him! You feel yourself as an animal when you become a parent. It’s shocking."

Despite this, Katherine thinks the movie industry has changed for the better over the last 15 years.

The actress explained: "There’s still a long way to go, but I’ve had a lot of really happy experiences where it hasn’t felt like I was getting the short end of the stick because I was a woman. And that’s changed. Over the past 15 years – that’s changed a lot."