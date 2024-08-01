Kathie Lee Gifford is "doing well" following her recent hospitalisation.

Kathie Lee Gifford is on the mend

The 70-year-old star spent a week in hospital after fracturing her pelvis while recovering from hip replacement surgery, and she's very happy to be back home and on the mend.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm doing well! I'm happy to be out of the hospital. As lovely as all those people are to me, they really took good care of me, but there's no place like home."

The former 'Today' host has been having physical therapy sessions every day and knows it could take some time before she is fully healed.

She added: "They gotta get you up and moving. You don't want your bones to atrophy.

"It can be anywhere from three months to, you know, just a month to who knows? I just have to listen to them this time."

Kathy blames herself for her injury as she had pushed herself too far once she started feeling better after her hip operation.

She said: "This is what happens most of the time - you think you're better, because you are so much better, and then you feel like you're back to absolute normal, and you're not.

"Our bones, things like that, don't heal for sometimes months -- even though you feel so much better."

Recalling how she'd had a hectic day signing her new book, ''Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior', she said: "I knew that night, when I went to sleep, I said, 'Kathie, you did too much today. You're hurting again where you haven't been hurting.' I said, 'I'll sleep it off.' And so the next day, I did the signing [and] it went really, really well."

She then arranged to have an afternoon out with her friend, and fell down as she rushed to open the door.

She said: "On the way down [the stairs] and in my eagerness to get to my friend and get her out of the heat... I missed a step and I went tumbling.

"It's my own fault. I should not have been in a hurry, you know? What am I in a hurry for?"