Kathryn Hahn believes not being chosen for roles for her "sex appeal" has opened more doors for her.

Kathryn Hahn doesn't need 'sex appeal' to land roles in Hollywood

The 51-year-old actress is known for comedies such as 'Step Brothers' and 'Bad Moms' and has also taken on dramas including 'Revolutionary Road' and 'Captain Fantastic'.

Kathryn is "eternally grateful" to have been offered more "complicated parts" and believes not relying on her looks as her "currency" has been a blessing for her career.

Appearing on NPR's 'Wild Card with Rachel Martin' to discuss playing Agatha Harkness in Marvel's 'Agatha All Along', she was asked about ageism in Hollywood and how women can be viewed as "losing their power" at a certain again.

When the interviewer suggested that the spin-off to 'WandaVision' sticks a middle finger to age discrimination, Kathryn agreed because most of the female cast members are 40 and over.

She replied: "All the women are over 40. So it does feel like a really radical thing that we've been able to pull off. Though, because my currency in this business wasn't my sex appeal, I feel like I've been able to just kind of walk into more complicated parts, and I am eternally grateful for that.”

Patti LuPone, 75, and Debra Jo Rupp, 73, and Aubrey Plaza, 40, are among the female stars of 'Agatha All Along'.

On the “control” she has gained over her career later in life, she added: "I really don't feel powerless. I feel actually more powerful than I did in my twenties or early thirties in this business. I definitely feel I have more control over my choices. I have more say. I'm definitely not as afraid to say it, which is really freeing."