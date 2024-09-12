Kathy Bates hopes to keep working for "several years".

The 76-year-old Hollywood star - who has earned an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards during her dazzling career - recently hit the headlines when she stated her new role in 'Matlock' would be her last acting job, but she's now clarified her stance and explained she hopes the show will run for many seasons.

Explaining she wants the programme to continue for "several years", Kathy added to Variety: “I can’t believe I’m saying that about doing episodic TV, but this has been so much of a challenge and a delight.

“Matty is certainly my magic carpet right now, and I want her to go sailing on for quite a long time.”

The 'Misery' actress admitted her friends can't see her stopping working.

She added: "My friends say I’ll probably be like Molière and die in my chair on the stage, because it really is a life force for me.”

Despite her advancing years, Kathy feels she is in good shape after losing a lot of weight.

she said: “It’s helped me tremendously that, over the last six or seven years, I’ve lost 100 pounds. I don’t think I’ve been this slim since I was in college.”

Admitting she was at her heaviest in 2011's 'Harry's Law', she added: “I had to sit down every moment that I could. It was hard for me to walk. I’m ashamed I let myself get so out of shape, but now I have a tremendous amount of energy.”

The veteran actress had declared 'Matlock' to be her "last dance" earlier this week.

She told The New York Times newspaper: “Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it.

“And it’s exhausting.

“This is my last dance."