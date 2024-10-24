Kathy Griffin jokes she "had her eye" on Martin Short before Meryl Streep "got in her way".

The 63-year-old comedian - who has confirmed she is feeling "single and sexy" amid her divorce from estranged husband Randy Bick - has opened up about her search for love and teased the two 'Only Murders In The Building' stars about their recent romance rumours.

Speaking to People magazine, she quipped: “I am open to darn near anything. Do you not know me? That’s how I get in trouble.

"I had my eye on Marty Short, but that trollop Meryl Streep got in my way. You cannot trust these Hollywood phonies.”

Martin, 74, and Meryl, 75, have been linked over the past few months amid speculation their on-screen 'Only Murders' relationship had spilled over into real life.

Martin previously told the 'Club Random with Bill Maher' show: "We're not a couple, we are just very close friends."

His co-star and friend Steve Martin referenced the rumours on social media recently, as he shared a photo of the trio on Instagram with his own face crossed out.

For Kathy, she's open to finding love again, but she isn't sure if dating apps are the way forward.

She joked: "Can you imagine me on the dating apps? I’m taking advice, obviously I’ll be starting with FarmersOnly.com.

"I’m kidding, I don’t know anything about farming. But I am a bit of a hoe. There, I said it.”

The comic split from Randy in December 2023 shortly before their fourth wedding anniversary, and she never expected their union to end.

She recently told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “The divorce is what’s kicking my ass mentally.

“I thought I was going to be with this guy forever. I’m heartbroken, I admit it.

"I just didn’t think I’d be alone at this stage of the game, but hey, that’s on me. And I guess, I obviously have [to take] full responsibility.”