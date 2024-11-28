Kathy Griffin's "new favourite hobby" is adding Sharon Stone to "random" group chats.

The 64-year-old comedian admitted she's come up with the ideal way to exact petty revenge on her pal if she cancels plans they have made because it leaves the 'Basic Instinct' actress infuriated.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Tuesday (26.11.24), she said: "My new favourite hobby is that every time Sharon Stone blows me off for a dinner date, I add her to a random text chain.

"And Jimmy, she, like, wants to kill me."

Jimmy asked: "How many times has this happened?"

She replied: "Around four - and they're like 17-person text chains."

Jimmy continued to question Kathy, adding: "And it’ll say, ‘Sharon Stone has been added to the conversation?'"

Kathy confirmed: "And it’s her real number - it’s not her office number."

The 57-year-old talk show host was very taken with the plan.

He laughed: “I like that. I’m going to use that, I like that idea.”

One of Kathy's favourite messaging groups is 'Paris' Aunties', a group of largely older stars who all want to look out for their friend Paris Hilton.

She said: "I'm in a little clique of like older ladies, and we call ourselves Paris' aunties, and we have a text chain, and we get together, and look after her a little bit.

"It's Sia, Rosie O'Donnell, Luenell, Laraine Newman - it's a good little group."

The 'Love Wrecked' actress told how she and her pals were once invited to a party at Paris' house - and the socialite painted the entire property pink just for the bash.

She said: "“We go to Paris’ house, and the invite said that they were going to be filming her TV show there, which is so up my alley, and the theme was that we all had to be pink and sparkly.

“So we got Paris’ house, and she painted the whole exterior pink...

“She painted it pink, and then the next day, it was back.”