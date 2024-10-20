Kathy Griffin is still "heartbroken" by the end of her marriage.

Kathy Griffin split from her husband last December

The 63-year-old comedian split from Randy Bick, 45, in December shortly before their fourth wedding anniversary and she admitted she never expected their union to end.

She told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “The divorce is what’s kicking my ass mentally.

“I thought I was going to be with this guy forever. I’m heartbroken, I admit it.

"I just didn’t think I’d be alone at this stage of the game, but hey, that’s on me. And I guess, I obviously have [to take] full responsibility.”

But despite her devastation, the comic - who started dating Randy in 2011 - wishes nothing but the best for her estranged husband.

She said: “I know it’s cliché. I wish him the best. I hope he meets somebody else. He just wasn’t the right guy for me. But he’ll be good for somebody else.”

Meanwhile, Kathy - who has battled lung cancer and an addiction to prescription drugs - has faced criticism for flying round the US by private jet for her current 'My Life on the PTSD List' tour, but she doesn't care as she feels her preferred mode of transport is a reward for years of hard work.

She said: “I don’t give a s***. After everything I’ve been through, I justify it.”

“I don’t want to say I don’t care if I make money on this tour or not, but I have prioritised the unimaginable with my normal Midwest background.

“I put in decades at the airport hotel, I put in decades at the cheapest, crappiest motel that the club put me in where there are bugs in the room.

“I confess to having A-list travel, right? It’s all my own money that I earned by myself.

“I did not come from generational wealth. Nobody ever gave me a goddamn dime. And so this is what I’m doing.”