Kathy Hilton "felt bad" for Mauricio Umanksy following his split from Kyle Richards.

Kathy Hilton 'felt bad' for Mauricio Umanksy following his split from Kyle Richards

The 65-year-old reality star still calls to check in on her estranged brother-in-law - who has Alexia, 28, Sophia, 25, and 17-year-old Portia with Kyle - and admitted that she is still in contact because she "cares" about him.

Speaking on the 'RHOBH After Show' she explained: "I still care about him. He’s my nieces’ father. He’s been wonderful with Farrah.

"Him and Kyle were a great couple and we used to have so much fun.

"It’s sad. I’ve called to check on him [on] their anniversary. He was on a trip, a holiday … I called [and said], ‘Is everything OK? I was just calling to see how you are doing,.

"I felt bad for him too. I could see in his face that he was sad, confused … I felt this was just as tough on him. I just wanted him to know that no matter what, I care and we’re here."

Mauricio split from Kyle- who also has Farrah, 36, with first husband Guraish Aldjufrie - over what he would only call their "own issues" and the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star thanked her sister for her support but admitted that she seems to have been "oddly emotional" about the whole thing.

She said: "Kathy has been very supportive of me, but she’s also been oddly emotional about it.

"She’s broken down crying to me about my separation. Many times, she struggles to talk about it, and I think, 'This is so interesting.

"She wants to see me happy and move on, of course. But, she’s also a little bit heartbroken that it came to this."