Kathy Hilton keeps her grandchildren busy with "little projects"

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star and her husband Rick Hilton have eight grandkids - London, 12 months, Phoenix, 22 months, Lily-Grace, eight, Theodora, six, Milou, four, Chasen and Caspian, both two, Phoenix, 22 months, London, 12 months, and eight-month-old Apollo - and over the holiday season, she's come up with a number of ways to keep them occupied during family get-togethers.

She told People magazine: "I like to give them little projects. So we'll be making cookies, they'll be decorating donuts.

"Dunkin' Donuts is sending me some of the glaze and the little sprinkles, so the kids will actually be able to dip their little donut holes in and paint them. And then, we have it out on a big sheet.

"I [also] put out big plastic sheets, and then I put the little easels, and they like to paint, and put little rhinestones and glitter."

And Kathy's own daughters, Paris Hilton, 43, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 41, also enjoy getting involved with the art projects.

Kathy continued: "Paris likes to get out there and do that as well.

"Her kids are too young to do that, but she'll help.

"She, and I, and Nikki will do that with the older girls."

The 65-year-old socialite - who is also mom to Barron, 35, and 30-year-old Conrad recently admitted she is never "happier" than when she is surrounded by her family and loves to spend as much time as she can with her grandkids.

She told People: "We have sleepovers, and we make tents in our room.

"Just to be able to step back and watch and have this relationship with these angels.

"They're all so different, and it's just a different experience, it's beautiful.

"Nothing makes Rick and I happier than having my children and all of the grandchildren under one roof, whether it's a hotel or a house."