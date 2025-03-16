Kathy Hilton struggles to "relax" when she has too much on her mind.

Kathy Hilton struggles to 'relax' when she has too much on her mind

The 66-year-old reality star explained that while she likes to go for a facial from time to time, one beauty treatment she doesn't like a manicure because she cannot switch off during it.

She told People: "[I don't like to] get a manicure.

"I find when I go out to get a manicure, I'm thinking about too many things, or I'm bumping into people I know. It's not really that relaxing.

"A facial is always something nice."

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who has Paris, 44, Nicky, 41, Barron, 35, and 31-year-old Conrad with her husband Richard Hilton - added that her eldest will spend her relation time with sunglasses on without actually paying any attention to what hr mother has to say.

She said: "My new thing is I wear the eye patches basically all day when I'm at home.

"She will have sunglasses on, and you'll see her out and about, and the reason she has the sunglasses on is because she's got the eye patches on. [I told Paris] You're lazy. You don't want to put makeup ."

Meanwhile, Kathy also likes to stream old films in a bid to unwind and particularly enjoys the 1939 classic 'The Wizard of Oz' that starred a young Judy Garland.

She said: "I like old 'Friends' rereuns.

"I get Direct TV, so I'll go on there because they have a lot of the old movies, and I like 'The Wizard of Oz'W and other old classics.

Kathy is also a grandmother of eight and explained that nothing makes Rick and her "happier" than when they all pile under one roof together.

She said: "I have sleepovers and we make tents in our room. Just to be able to step back and watch and have this relationship with these angels. They’re all so different and it’s just a different experience, it’s beautiful.

"Nothing makes me Rick and I happier than having my children and all of the grandchildren under one roof, whether it’s a hotel or a house."